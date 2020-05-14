Business Live: Shares slide after initial stimulus fails to excite

Investors weren't enthused this morning by the government's stimulus package with the benchmark indices down more than 2% at open.

10:20 AM

Full guarantee may push banks to lend

Risk-averse banks may now have the appetite to resume lending operations, with the government deciding to provide full guarantee for the loans extended by them to borrowers to kick start the economy paralysed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹3 lakh crore emergency working capital facility for businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises, as part of the ₹20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

This 100% credit guarantee will mean that banks do not have to make any provision for the loans, that is, they do not have to set aside capital in case the account turns non-performing.

10:00 AM

Shares slide after initial stimulus fails to excite

Indian shares fell on Thursday after the government's stimulus package for small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic was poorly received by investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.45% to 9247.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 1.51% lower at 31,522.01.

India's government said on Wednesday it would offer nearly $60 billion of loan guarantees for small businesses, shadow banks and power companies, as part of a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package.

Other Asian stock markets also fell as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour warning from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

-Japan, Australia and Hong Kong stocks ⬇

-Australian dollar ⬇ after data showed a record plunge of over half a million jobs in April

-Oil ⬆ at $25.47 a barrel

-Yen ⬆https://t.co/cOEb3L7NxC pic.twitter.com/33zQu7mMkh — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) May 14, 2020

9:45 AM

India Inc. welcomes FM’s booster dose for industry

Industry captains have welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements for the revival of various sectors, on Wednesday.

FICCI president Sangita Reddy said that the greatest takeaway from today’s announcement was the clear focus on getting liquidity flowing into the system. “Besides liquidity, we need to give equal focus on generating consumption demand and propping up investments. We hope that in the next set of announcements, these areas will be taken up in a comprehensive manner as well,” Dr. Reddy said.

TVS Group chairman Venu Srinivasan said the collateral free automatic loan of ₹3 lakh crore for businesses will definitely help the MSME sector, which is facing serious cash crunch. The Centre is listening to grievances of industry and addressing them one by one, he said.