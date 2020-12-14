Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

9:30 AM

Slowdown in loans sanctioned to struggling businesses, MSMEs

There has been some slowdown in loans sanctioned to struggling businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) over the months of October and November under the ₹3 lakh crore emergency credit guarantee scheme announced by the government in May this year.

In its first three months of operations, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) Fund had led to sanction of soft term loans of ₹1.86 lakh crore, of which ₹1.32 lakh crore had been disbursed to ₹27.09 lakh borrowers by September 29.

Between September 29 and December 4, loans sanctioned under the scheme rose by just ₹19,094 crore to a little over ₹2.05 lakh crore. These sanctions pertain to 80.93 lakh accounts.

Disbursals during this period increased by ₹26,380 crore with over 13.4 lakh more borrowers benefiting, taking the total amount paid out under the scheme to nearly ₹1.59 lakh crore. The total borrowers receiving funds under the scheme now stand at 40.49 lakh.