Business Live: Nifty hits lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 minutes

10:00 AM

Markets to reopen for normal trading at 10:20 AM

Stocks will be allowed to trade normally once again at 10:20 AM. The pre-open session is set to begin at 10:05 AM.

Trading was halted earlier this morning as the Nifty dropped 10% to hit the lower circuit breaker as investors rushed for the exit. The Sensex was down 9.43%

Ashish Rukhaiyar offers more inputs on circuit breakers: "Circuit breakers get triggered when the benchmark indices hit pre-defined limits. If the benchmark Sensex or Nifty fall or rise more than 10% before 1:00 PM, then trading is suspended for 45 minutes.

If the limit is hit between 1:00 PM and 2:30pm, then trading is halted for 15 minutes. In an instance, wherein the circuits are hit after 2:30pm, then there is no trading halt."

9:55 AM

Gold set for worst weekly loss in 7 years

Gold, considered a safe haven asset in times of financial turmoil, hasn't been spared by the market rout as the metal is set to end the week with its worst weekly loss in nearly 7 years.

Reuters reports: "Gold prices extended losses on Friday and were set for their steepest weekly decline in nearly seven years as traders sold bullion to finance margin calls in other assets hammered by panic over the coronavirus.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,563.45 per ounce by 0320 GMT, and was on track for a weekly decline of 6.6% - the most since June 2013. The metal slid as much as 4.5% on Thursday."

9:45 AM

Stocks hit lower circuit after 12 years

Ashish Rukhaiyar from Mumbai notes: "This is the first time in 12 years that Indian markets have hit the lower circuit.

The 30-share Sensex plunged 3,090.62 points or 9.43% to touch 29,687.52 before trading was suspended.

As many as 17 stocks in the Sensex lost more than 10% in the first few minutes of the trading session on Friday."

9:40 AM

Rupee falls to record low

As investors rush toward safer assets such as the dollar and bonds amid , the rupee has taken a heavy beating.

PTI reports: "The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT.

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don't see it protecting the rupee at any particular level."

9:30 AM

Stocks enter bear market

The Nifty and the Sensex opened to another day of huge losses with both indices down 10% in the initial half hour of trading. Trading has been stopped for the next 45 minutes as the Nifty hit lower circuit.

The crash in Indian stocks is in line with the fall witnessed in global stocks.

The Sensex dropped below the 30,000 mark this morning while the Nifty is currently trading well below the 9,000 mark.

The Indian stock indices are down around 30% from their January peak, marking the beginning of a bear market as the coronavirus pandemic spooks markets.

9:15 AM

World stocks plunge into bear market, oil slumps

Global stocks plunged into a bear market and oil slumped further on Thursday after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves overnight to restrict travel from Europe over the spread of COVID-19.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes shortly after the open in New York after the S&P 500 index fell more than 7%. It was recently trading down 8.20%.

