Business Live: Sensex rallies over 400 points; Reliance hits fresh peak

13 July 2020 09:21 IST

Stocks are off to a great start this week with both the Sensex and the Nifty gaining around 1%

10:20 AM

Moody’s assigns Baa3 Rating with negative outlook to Adani Ports’ proposed USD bonds

Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating with negative outlook, to the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the biggest port developer and operator in India with an annual capacity of 426 million tonnes.

The issuer rating and the rating of APSEZ's existing senior unsecured bonds remain unchanged at Baa3.

“The outlook on the ratings is negative,” Moody’s said in a statement.

APSEZ will use the majority of the proceeds to refinance its existing debt and/or that of its subsidiaries, which could include Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd, subject to the completion of its acquisition by APSEZ.

The company will use the remainder of the proceeds for other general corporate purposes.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies over 400 points; Reliance hits fresh peak

A great start to the week for the stock bourses.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries and strong signals from global markets.

Reclaiming the 37,000 level in opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 413.03 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 37,007.36.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty surged 123.35 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,891.40.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 2 per cent to hit its record high of Rs 1,938.80 per share, after the company said it has secured Rs 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in Jio Platforms.

Adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore, Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti were among the other gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 143.36 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 36,594.33. The NSE Nifty shed 45.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 10,768.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,031 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, besides stock-specific actions, positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor sentiment here."

9:30 AM

FICCI survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

Industry body FICCI on Sunday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the country’s annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at (-) 4.5%.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis globally, the latest forecast marks a sharp downward revision from the growth estimate of 5.5 % reported in the January 2020 survey, it said.

The pandemic outbreak has severely impacted the economic activities as the country had to go through a lockdown to check spread of the virus. However, the restrictions are being gradually eased.

While addressing SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on Saturday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy has started showing signs of getting back to normalcy in response to the staggered easing of restrictions.

