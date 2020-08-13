Business Live: Shares rise as PSU banks, metals rally

A stock broker reacts to a Sensex high. File

13 August 2020 09:35 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

After ending a 6-day winning streak yesterday, stocks have opened the day with gains once again today.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

12:00 PM

Tata Power shares rally 7% after June quarter results

A surprise rally in Tata Power stock.

PTI reports: "Shares of Tata Power on Thursday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said its consolidated net profit rose by 10 per cent for quarter ended June.

The stock gained 6.89 per cent to Rs 56.60 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.57 per cent to Rs 55.90.

Tata Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 10 per cent to Rs 268 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 243 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

During April-June, the company reported a total income of Rs 6,540 crore as compared to Rs 7,874 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,555 crore as against Rs 7,228 crore in the year-ago period."

11:30 AM

Sundram Fasteners slips into the red

Sundram Fasteners Ltd., a part of the TVS Group, has reported a standalone net loss of ₹23.48 crore for the first quarter ended June against a net profit of ₹93 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations plunged to ₹277 crore from ₹945 crore. Export sales dropped to ₹135 crore from ₹348 crore.

The company recorded positive earnings before depreciation and taxes (EBDT) despite challenging market conditions due to stringent cost control measures. EBDT stood at ₹5 crore (₹167 crore).

11:00 AM

Junk bond issuance hits a high

10:40 AM

China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product

More economic protectionism on show between India and China.

Reuters reports: "China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The punitive tariff on single-mode optical fibre takes effect from Aug. 14 and lasts for five years, with tariffs ranging between 7.4% and 30.6% depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, the ministry said.

China previously slapped an anti-dumping tariff on the same Indian product for five years until mid-August of 2019 and then had a review of the case."

10:20 AM

From carats to peanuts: how a pandemic upended the global diamond industry

As the coronavirus pandemic upended the global diamond industry, shuttering mines from Lesotho to Canada and disrupting supply chains, Rajen Patel swapped diamond polishing for peanut farming.

Mr. Patel, who worked for a decade in Surat where about 80% of the world’s diamonds are polished, joined the exodus of gem workers leaving the city as cases of the virus shot up. After taking up farming in his home village, he has no plans to return in the coming months. “I won’t earn as much I was earning in Surat, but I won’t starve and there is no fear of getting infected with coronavirus,” he said.

Demand for diamonds has plummeted during the pandemic, freezing sales and squeezing prices. With temporary mine closures at risk of becoming permanent, diamond miners are seeking ways to extract more value from their stones.

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise as PSU banks, metals rally

The benchmark stock indices are up this morning on positive global cues.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by state-run banks and metals stocks, although gains were checked by worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India.

The Nifty Metal index, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India's small-cap and mid-cap shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world's third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil."

9:30 AM

Economic disruption to rural economy less severe, says Birla

The economic impact of the lockdown to combat the pandemic has been severe in urban India, while the rural economy appears less badly hit, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday.

Observing that the gradual unlocking of the economy was reflecting in improvement in some economic indicators like GST collections and electricity consumption, Mr. Birla told shareholders of the group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd. that these markers were, however, not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels. “While FY21 will be a challenging year, I remain confident that the economy will revert to the 6-8% growth trajectory in the next fiscal.”

Mr. Birla said the cement maker had used the lockdown period to strengthen its position.

