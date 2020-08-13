Business Live: Shares rise as PSU banks, metals rally

After ending a 6-day winning streak yesterday, stocks have opened the day with gains once again today.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

From carats to peanuts: how a pandemic upended the global diamond industry

As the coronavirus pandemic upended the global diamond industry, shuttering mines from Lesotho to Canada and disrupting supply chains, Rajen Patel swapped diamond polishing for peanut farming.

Mr. Patel, who worked for a decade in Surat where about 80% of the world’s diamonds are polished, joined the exodus of gem workers leaving the city as cases of the virus shot up. After taking up farming in his home village, he has no plans to return in the coming months. “I won’t earn as much I was earning in Surat, but I won’t starve and there is no fear of getting infected with coronavirus,” he said.

Demand for diamonds has plummeted during the pandemic, freezing sales and squeezing prices. With temporary mine closures at risk of becoming permanent, diamond miners are seeking ways to extract more value from their stones.

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise as PSU banks, metals rally

The benchmark stock indices are up this morning on positive global cues.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by state-run banks and metals stocks, although gains were checked by worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India.

The Nifty Metal index, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India's small-cap and mid-cap shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world's third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil."

9:30 AM

Economic disruption to rural economy less severe, says Birla

The economic impact of the lockdown to combat the pandemic has been severe in urban India, while the rural economy appears less badly hit, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday.

Observing that the gradual unlocking of the economy was reflecting in improvement in some economic indicators like GST collections and electricity consumption, Mr. Birla told shareholders of the group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd. that these markers were, however, not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels. “While FY21 will be a challenging year, I remain confident that the economy will revert to the 6-8% growth trajectory in the next fiscal.”

Mr. Birla said the cement maker had used the lockdown period to strengthen its position.