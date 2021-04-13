Business Live: Shares rise after sharp virus-led decline; retail inflation quickens to 5.52%

13 April 2021 10:28 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Sensex and the Nifty opened the day on a positive note after yesterday's huge losses.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

11:00 AM

Indian shares rebound from virus-led slump; banks, metals jump

An update on the stock markets.

PTI reports: "Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday after a bruising coronavirus-led tumble in the previous session, as beaten-down financial stocks gained and metal stocks benefited from a jump in commodity prices.

A severe second wave of the novel coronavirus in India has threatened to disrupt the country's nascent economic recovery and dragged its main stock indexes from record highs hit in February.

Still, investors are looking ahead to corporate earnings that began on Monday with software services major TCS reporting a rise in March-quarter profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.55% at 14,388.15 by 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.5% higher at 48,123.34. Each index fell more than 3% on Monday, as the hardest-hit, economically important state of Maharashtra contemplated a lockdown.

India reported more than 160,000 new cases on Tuesday, although the figure was slightly lower from Monday. Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, also saw a downtick.

"The market is feeling that a lockdown might just be avoided, especially as cases are slightly slowing down in Maharashtra and Mumbai," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

State-run banks gained 2.7% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

Metal stocks advanced 2.8% after benchmark iron ore prices surged on falling supplies from major miners and strong demand.

Indian regulatory approval for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent shares in local partner Dr Reddy's Labs up as much as 3%, but it reversed course and was last down 3.6%. Its pharmaceutical peers, many of which sell COVID-19 medication, also fell after strong gains in the last few days.

IT services stocks fell 1.5%. Heavyweight TCS fell 3.6% as investors locked in gains from the stock's 10% jump this year."

10:30 AM

Retail inflation quickens to 5.52%

India’s industrial output fell for the second successive month in February 2021, contracting 3.6% year on year, even as retail inflation quickened to a four-month high of 5.52% in March, as per data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday.

Electricity was the only sector to register positive growth of a meagre 0.1%, while manufacturing output shrank 3.7% and mining slipped 5.5%, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The IIP had contracted 0.87% in January, as per revised data, compared to a 1.6% dip estimated earlier. Final data for November 2020 was also revised upwards, with industrial output in the month shrinking 1.6% compared to a 1.9% dip estimated earlier.

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise after sharp virus-led decline; drug firms jump

A bounce-back after yesterday's steep fall.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday after a bruising coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking stocks gained and drug companies climbed due to a vaccine approval.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.36% at 14,363.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.35% higher at 48,052.45. Each index fell more than 3% on Monday, making it their second worst day in 2021.

Indian regulatory approval for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent shares in local partner Dr Reddy's Labs up as much as 3%. Cipla and Sun Pharma, which sell COVID-19 medication, continued to gain amid a surge in domestic infections.

State-run banks gained 2.4% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

IT services consultancy TCS fell more than 3% after its March-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation accelerated to a four-month high in March on higher food and transport costs, data showed on Monday."

9:30 AM

Adani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. from its sustainability index due to the firm’s business ties with Myanmar’s military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.

India’s largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).

It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 700 people have been killed since a February 1 military coup that ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

