Business Live: Stocks open with losses; oil price climbs as top producers agree to cut output

9:45 AM

Oil price climbs more than $1/barrel as top producers agree to cut output

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on April 13 after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand.

After four days of wrangling, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on April 12 to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support oil prices, sources said, representing around 10% of global supply.

Total global oil supply cuts could come to 20 million barrels per day, around 20% of global supply, Kuwait's oil minister said.

9:30 AM

Stocks lose over 1%

The benchmark stock indices opened this morning with losses of well over 1%

The Sensex lost over 400 points while the Nifty was trading a little below the 9,000 mark.