Business Live: Shares rally for eighth day as Infosys, private sector banks shine

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a positive note once again, marking what could probably turn out to be the eighth straight day of gains.

The return of normalcy in economic activity is helped fuel demand mount a strong recovery in September.

11:00 AM

Covid-19 accelerates the fall of small businesses

10:40 AM

Rupee edges 3 paise higher at 73.13 in opening trade

Slight gains for the rupee this morning amid a positive opening for stocks.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee traded with moderate gains of 3 paise at 73.13 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday, tracking softer crude oil prices and sustained buying in domestic equities.

The domestic unit started off the session on a strong note at 73.10, up 6 paise, but ceded some ground as trade progressed and quoted 73.13 a dollar at 1020 hours.

The domestic currency had settled 8 paise higher at 73.16 a dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept key interest rates unchanged while retaining an accommodative stance.

On a weekly basis, however, the domestic currency had lost 3 paise to the US dollar.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.84 per cent lower at 42.46 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.02 per cent to 93.07.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 246.06 points up at 40,755.55; and the NSE Nifty was 58 points higher at 11,972.

Foreign investors had offloaded Indian equities worth a net Rs 39.39 crore on Friday, exchange data showed."

10:20 AM

Fuel demand rises in Sept. over August

Fuel demand in September rose month-on-month for the first time since June as easing coronavirus restrictions supported economic activity and travel, but consumption remained weaker than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Consumption of refined fuels rose 7.2% in September from the prior month to 15.47 million tonnes, the first increase since June when demand rose to 16.09 million tonnes.

However, demand fell 4.4% from the same period a year earlier, posting its seventh consecutive year-on-year slide, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.

10:00 AM

Indian shares rally for eighth day as Infosys, private sector banks shine

Yet another good start to the day for the stock indices.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Monday for an eighth straight session, driven by gains in IT major Infosys Ltd and private-sector lenders, while investors also eyed inflation data due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.6% to 11,989.00 as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 % at 40,798.97. IT major Infosys Ltd, due to report results later this week, was up 0.6%.

Shares in UTI Asset Management and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are set to make their debut on the exchanges later in the day, while consumer price inflation data is due at 1200 GMT.

India's central bank appealed to the country's top court to let banks classify loans as non-performing, saying a ban imposed to help borrowers in the COVID-19 pandemic could greatly harm the nation's financial system. That helped banking stocks, sending the Nifty banking sub index up 1%."

9:30 AM

Perils of treading the PE path

Last week, I was interviewing a fresher. His enthusiasm for stock markets was infectious. He excitedly opened his mobile to show me the list of stocks he had filtered using online financial screeners.

He was going to start investing in, what he thought were, stocks that the rest of the market had not ‘discovered.’ And at prices that he thought were true ‘value.’ Not surprisingly, I found many of his low PE stocks were value traps or worthless.

If you are a new investor like him, running screeners through equity apps to pick your stocks, here’s what you need to know about the PE ratio.

PE ratio is nothing but the measure of the price of a company’s stock as a multiple of the earnings that a company generates/seeks to generate. The PE ratio is calculated either using the current earnings per share (annualised) or the trailing, four-quarter earnings or the expected earnings per share (forward PE).

Many stock market crash courses will teach you to ask yourself whether a company will grow at the rate of its PE. For example, when a stock’s PE is 35 times, the question you are required to pose is whether you expect a 35% growth in the company’s earnings.

