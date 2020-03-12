Business Live: Sensex falls over 1,600 points; Nifty at key support as stocks near bear territory

9:45 AM

Stocks near bear territory

The Sensex and the Nifty are down close to 20% from their high in January. A fall of 20% from the top is the usual definition of a bear market.

The Nifty is currently trading at around the 9,500 mark, a level that has offered support at two previous instances in 2018. The Sensex is trading at its 200 day moving average.

Ashish Rukhaiyar from Mumbai reports: "India VIX index again jumped nearly 7% to move to 33.7.

In the BSE, more than 1,300 stocks lost ground during the morning session, as against less than 109 gainers. Stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC and State Bank of India all lost more than 5%"

9:30 AM

Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?

The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.

9:15 AM

Nifty, Sensex down about 4%

Pre-open levels suggest that the Indian benchmark stock indices are going to witness another sharp crash today.

The Sensex is set to open over 1,200 points down while the Nifty trades at a little over the crucial 10,000 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones index in the US lost over 5% as steps taken to control the impact of the coronavirus failed to impress investors.