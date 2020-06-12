Business Live: Sensex plummets over 1,100 points in early trade on global sell-off; IHS Markit warns of further downside risk to economy

12 June 2020 09:20 IST

Volatility is back in the global financial markets as stocks tank and investors rush towards safe haven assets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10:00 AM

Escalating new COVID-19 cases pose further downside risk to economy: IHS

More gloomy news this morning as the rapid rise in coronavirus cases has led to worries of a protracted lockdown.

PTI reports: "With the protracted lockdown pushing the Indian economy into deep recession in the current fiscal, the escalating new COVID-19 cases after easing of restrictions poses further downside risks to the economic outlook, IHS Markit said on Friday.

A national lockdown began on March 25 and has continued in various phases into the month of June, albeit with significant easing of restrictions since early May.

“This protracted lockdown has resulted in the severe disruption of industrial production and consumer spending, with GDP growth forecast to contract sharply during Q2 2020 (April-June), pushing Indian GDP growth for the 2020-21 financial year into a deep recession,” it said in a commentary on assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific region.

April Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, reflecting the full impact of the lockdown measures, indicated a collapse of business activity, with the Composite Output Index plummeting to 7.2 in the month - a record low in the 14.5-year survey history and one that was extreme overall.

“While both manufacturing and service sectors were severely battered by the COVID-19 responses, the latter posted sharper reduction of business activity,” it said.

IHS said, unlike many other countries which have eased lockdown measures, India has faced continued escalation in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases.

“Consequently, the future path of lockdown measures remains highly uncertain, particularly if new daily cases continue to escalate,” it said."

9:50 AM

Sensex plummets over 1,100 points in early trade on global sell-off

The sell-off in global equities hasn't spared Indian equities.

PTI reports: "Witnessing a gap-down opening, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,100 points in early trade on Friday tracking massive global sell-off fuelled by concerns over economic recovery and a second coronavirus wave in the US.

After starting at 32,436.69, the 30-share index pared some losses to trade 813.26 points, or 2.42 per cent, lower at 32,725.11.

Similarly, NSE Nifty plunged 228.15 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 9,673.85.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling around 6 per cent, followed by ONGC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole gainer.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer tumbled 708.68 points, or 2.07 per cent, to close at 33,538.37, while the broader Nifty tanked 214.15 points, or 2.12 per cent, to 9,902.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 805.14 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, negative cues from global markets, foreign fund outflow and rising coronavirus cases continued to hit domestic investor sentiment.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street sank up to 6 per cent in overnight trade as coronavirus cases in the US increased again, deflating recent optimism for a quick economic recovery."

9:40 AM

Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ jumps on fears of coronavirus resurgence

The Cboe Volatility Index , known as Wall Street's “fear gauge,” jumped to its highest level in more than a month on June 11 as concerns over a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic felled U.S. stocks.

The VIX rose to 40.79, its highest closing level since April 23. It registered its biggest daily point gain since March 16, in the midst of the plunge that signaled the end of the nearly 11-year bull run in U.S. stocks.

The S&P 500 ended 5.9% lower on June 11.

Some investors said they believed such a pullback was long overdue given expectations for a slow recovery, which Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced in remarks on June 10.

9:30 AM

Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook

The rally in global stocks over the last couple of months has been met by a sharp crash.

Reuters reports: "Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in mid-March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserve's sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

All three major U.S. stock indexes fell by more than 5%, Asia's 10-day winning streak ended and major European bourses declined roughly 4%. The decline ended a recent rally that had recouped much of the market's deep losses and pushed the Nasdaq to record highs earlier this week.

U.S. Treasury and euro zone government bonds rallied after the Fed signaled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from a still spreading pandemic.

U.S. gold futures settled more than 1% higher, and the dollar, yen and Swiss franc all benefited from safe-haven flows as Wall Street slumped.

Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investments, said investors, particularly those who had bought into risky assets, were anticipating an “optimistic and speedy economic recovery.”

“The Fed gave the markets a reality check yesterday forecasting economic growth to not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until the end of 2021,” Miskin said.

The Fed predicted Wednesday that the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3% at year's end.

While the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, millions laid off due to COVID-19 continue to receive unemployment checks, suggesting the U.S. labor market could take years to heal even as hiring resumes.

MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 4.61% to 514.89, its biggest slide since March 18. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 4.11% at 1,378.16."