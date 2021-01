Business Live:

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

12 January 2021 08:08 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

Ford Motor has said it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country.

The company said in a statement on January 11 it will cease production immediately at the factories “as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses”.

The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development centre and proving grounds in Brazil.

“With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio.”

