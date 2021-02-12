Business Live:

12 February 2021 08:55 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

17 major OTT players adopt toolkit for regulation

Even as the government is soon expected to come out with regulations for OTT platforms, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday said 17 platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, have adopted a ‘toolkit’ for effective implementation of the self-regulation code introduced in 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The industry body added that it will also set up an ‘IAMAI Secretariat for the Code’, comprising representatives from the signatories to the Code as well as IAMAI.

This will administer the implementation of the Code and the toolkit.

Amit Goenka, Chair, Digital Entertainment Committee, IAMAI said, “This toolkit amplifies all the critical points that were addressed in the Code signed last year and aims to address feedback received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism. It further sets out clear tent poles that the OCCPs [Online Curated Content Provider] need to undertake to achieve a common goal of entertaining millions of Indians responsibly.”

Read more