Business Live: Sensex rallies over 300 points ahead of IIP, inflation data releases

11:15 AM

Samsung launches Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones

South Korean electronics major Samsung has unveiled Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices featuring 5G and artificial intelligence camera technology, to strengthen its position in the high-end smartphone market.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate... Galaxy S20 variants - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra - come with 5G connectivity,” Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh said in a statement.

The company said Galaxy S20 series introduces artificial intelligence (AI) camera technologies and is build for future of communications.

The South Korean firm has been witnessing strong competition in the premium mobile phone space from Apple’s iPhone and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S20 series, unveiled here at Samsung’s ‘Unpacked 2020’ event, also features a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

According to the company, the new phones have significantly increased camera resolution. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera and S20 Ultra has 108MP camera.

The new phones will be available from March 6, priced between USD 999 and USD 1,399, the company said.

At the event, Samsung also unveiled a second new smartphone called Galaxy Z Flip - the company’s second folding phone which is different from the first which was called the Galaxy Fold.

It will be launched on February 14 at a price of USD 1,380.

The company said that the Flip’s screen could be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times. PTI

11:00 AM

China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact, says government economist

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday.

The virus outbreak will only have a one-off hit on the economy and demand will recover quickly, Cai Fang, the vice head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said in an article in the People's Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Although the temporary impact caused by the epidemic will slightly reduce the growth rate and other development indicators, it will not delay the fulfillment of the goal of building a moderately prosperous society,” Cai said.

This year is crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfill its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020.

A growth rate of about 5.7% this year will be enough for achieving the goal of doubling GDP and incomes, Cai said.

Analysts believe growth could decelerate sharply by 2 percentage points or more from a 6% expansion in the last quarter, but they say business and consumer activity could rebound sharply if the outbreak peaks soon, much like the pattern during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

The government should use policy tools in a timely and flexible way and adopt “unconventional policy tools”, to support the economy, Cai said without elaborating.

The government has taken some stimulus measures, including injecting liquidity into the banking system, providing re-lending and fiscal support for some firms, and more steps are expected.

The epidemic has delayed the return of migrant workers to cities and affected the resumption of firms' operations, which could lead to unemployment and lower incomes, Cai said.

Regions that have not been hit hard by the epidemic should allow migrant workers to return to cities and let firms resume operations on the condition the outbreak is controlled, he said. Reuters

10:45 AM

Rupee rises 7 paise to 71.21 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 71.21 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while rising crude prices, foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency weighed on rupee and restricted its upmove.

Moreover, rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range ahead of inflation and industrial production figures scheduled to be released later in the day, they added.

The rupee opened strong at 71.24 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 71.21 per dollar, displaying gains of 7 paise against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 71.28 against the US dollar.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 370.21 points, or 0.90 per cent to quote at 41,586.35 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 12,205.30, up 97.40 points, or 0.08 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209.39 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 54.97 per barrel higher by 1.78 per cent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 98.75.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent in morning trade. PTI

10:30 AM

Sensex rallies over 300 points ahead of IIP, inflation data releases

Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday driven by gains in HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank and HUL ahead of the release of inflation and factory output data.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 331.04 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 41,547.18, and the broader NSE advanced 93.50 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 12,201.40.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 236.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 41,216.14 and Nifty rose 76.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 12,107.90.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 344.63 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank was the sole laggard in morning session.

According to analysts, domestic investors are likely to stay focused on the last batch of Q3 numbers, factory output and CPI inflation for the month of January. As per the consensus, inflation is expected to remain elevated confirming the recent action by the central bank.

Market also took positive cues from global markets that remained on firm footing despite concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19), traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with gains on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.21 in morning session.

Global crude benchmark Brent rallied 1.72 per cent to USD 54.94 per barrel. PTI