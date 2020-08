Business Live: Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,300

A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

12 August 2020 09:22 IST

Updates on the economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day with losses after clocking gains in the last two days.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

PC market declines 37%

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks and workstations, registered a 37.3% decline year-on-year for the June 2020 quarter to 2.1 million units, according to research firm IDC.

Advertising

Advertising

The traditional PC market had registered a total shipment of 3.3 million units in the June 2019 quarter, the biggest quarter in the past five years as Lenovo had executed a mega deal of 1.1 million units for Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT).

Read more

10:00 AM

Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 11,300

A poor start to the day for stocks which are down about half a percent.

PTI reports: "Domestic equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday dragged by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and L&T amid negative trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 243.24 points or 0.63 per cent lower at 38,163.77; while NSE Nifty was down 69.60 points or 0.61 per cent at 11,252.90.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping around 2 per cent, followed by L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, SBI, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Titan were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled 224.93 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 38,407.01, while the Nifty jumped 52.35 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 11,322.50.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,013.66 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

According to traders, market sentiment weakened tracking losses in other Asian indices after US equities ended lower.

Further, weak domestic factory output data dampened investors’ mood, they said.

India’s industrial production declined by 16.6 per cent in June, on account of disruption in normal business activity following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the government data showed on Tuesday.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were in red, while Tokyo was trading with gains.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 44.75 per barrel."

9:30 AM

June industrial output shrinks 16.6%

India’s industrial output fell 16.6% year-on-year in June, shrinking for the fourth month in a row, though the monthly measure indicated some recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic-hit sector.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a contraction of 20% in June, compared to a revised 33.9% annual contraction in May, the data showed.

“With the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is resuming,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more