Business Live:

12 April 2021 09:19 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Advertising

Advertising

9:30 AM

Investment projects bounce back in Q4: report

Fresh investments rebounded strongly in the last quarter of 2020-21, with both private sector and government-backed capital spending taking off sharply for the first time in the pandemic-hit year, even as the project execution ratio, which denotes actual ground-level action, hit a five-year high.

The Q4 surge drove up the overall fresh investments in 2020-21 to ₹10.72 lakh crore, just 1.2% below the 2019-20 levels, although investments had plummeted sharply that year from ₹16.87 lakh crore in 2018-19.

New project investments in the January to March 2021 quarter hit almost ₹4 lakh crore, nearly ₹1 lakh crore or 33.4% higher than the previous quarter, according to the latest Projects Investment Survey by Projects Today.

Read more