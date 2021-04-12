Business Live:

A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, as the Sensex crashed by nearly 3000 points, in Mumbai, Friday, March 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

 

 

9:30 AM

Investment projects bounce back in Q4: report

Fresh investments rebounded strongly in the last quarter of 2020-21, with both private sector and government-backed capital spending taking off sharply for the first time in the pandemic-hit year, even as the project execution ratio, which denotes actual ground-level action, hit a five-year high.

The Q4 surge drove up the overall fresh investments in 2020-21 to ₹10.72 lakh crore, just 1.2% below the 2019-20 levels, although investments had plummeted sharply that year from ₹16.87 lakh crore in 2018-19.

New project investments in the January to March 2021 quarter hit almost ₹4 lakh crore, nearly ₹1 lakh crore or 33.4% higher than the previous quarter, according to the latest Projects Investment Survey by Projects Today.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 9:26:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-12-april-2021/article34299541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY