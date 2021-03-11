Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

India filing appeal against Cairn arbitration award, say sources

India is in the process of filing an appeal against an arbitration panel ruling asking it to return $1.2 billion to British oil firm Cairn Energy Plc, sources said on Wednesday.

If enforcement proceedings are initiated, India is confident of addressing them and will strongly defend its interests, the sources said, adding it is open to a constructive settlement of tax disputes within the existing legal framework.

India is in the process of filing an appeal in the Cairn arbitration award case, they said, adding it was well within India’s sovereign powers to redress the situation of Double Non-Taxation and tax abuse.

Cairn CEO Simon Thomson had last month met the then Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey to discuss the arbitration award.

The sources said Cairn is yet to respond based on the discussions.