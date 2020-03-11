Business Live: Sensex, Nifty give up initial gains

11 March 2020 09:28 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

10:30 AM

Rupee recovers from 17-month low

Some signs of strength coming from the rupee at open, but the gains could be short-lived going by initial trends.

PTI reports: "At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 73.88, then gained further ground and touched a high of 73.84 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 73.96 against the American unit at 1004 hrs."

Stocks, meanwhile, have lost further ground since open. The Sensex and the Nifty are trading at a loss of close to 0.5%

10:05 AM

Stock market update: Sensex, Nifty give up initial gains

After opening the day with modest gains, the benchmark stock indices are trading slightly in the red at the moment, down 0.1%.

Our reporter Ashish Rukhaiyar from Mumbai notes: "The India VIX index surged another 7% during the first hour of the trading session. It has more than doubled in the recent past hinting at increased investor pessimism with expectations of high volatility."

9:45 AM

Markets bounce back after crash

Here are more details of the overnight bounce in markets amid rising stimulus hopes:

"Oil and equity markets staged solid rebounds on Tuesday after the previous day’s pummelling, with signs of coordinated action by the world’s biggest economies to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus helping pull investors out of panic mode.

Brent roared back as much as 10% on hopes a supply cut deal could be rescued, while most benchmark government bond yields were off record lows as hopes for stimulus in the face of the epidemic boosted risk sentiment. Wall Street main markets wasted little time in recouping at least 2% of the 7% they had slumped on Monday, one of their worst days on record."

Read more

9:30 AM

What's in the news today?

1) US stocks surged overnight on Tuesday on hopes of an economic stimulus, a day after the crash on Monday which was the biggest since 2008. The Dow Jones was up over 1,000 points, marking a gain of nearly 5%

2) Oil has been trading higher since its crash on Monday that saw the commodity lose one-third of its value in just a single day. The battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, however, shows no signs of dying as Saudi Arabia has vowed to further increase supply.

3) Asian markets are down slightly this morning, but the fall has been muted compared to the extreme volatility witnessed over the last few days. The Sensex and the Nifty have opened the day with decent gains of roughly 0.6%