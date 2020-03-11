Business Live: Stocks, oil surge on hopes of stimulus

9:30 AM

What's in the news today?

1) US stocks surged overnight on Tuesday on hopes of an economic stimulus, a day after the crash on Monday which was the biggest since 2008. The Dow Jones was up over 1,000 points, marking a gain of nearly 5%

2) Oil has been trading higher since its crash on Monday that saw the commodity lose one-third of its value in just a single day. The battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, however, shows no signs of dying as Saudi Arabia has vowed to further increase supply.

3) Asian markets are down slightly this morning, but the fall has been muted compared to the extreme volatility witnessed over the last few days. The Sensex and the Nifty have opened the day with decent gains of roughly 0.6%