Business Live: Stocks, oil surge on hopes of stimulus

A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020.

A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

 

9:30 AM

What's in the news today?

1) US stocks surged overnight on Tuesday on hopes of an economic stimulus, a day after the crash on Monday which was the biggest since 2008. The Dow Jones was up over 1,000 points, marking a gain of nearly 5%

2) Oil has been trading higher since its crash on Monday that saw the commodity lose one-third of its value in just a single day. The battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, however, shows no signs of dying as Saudi Arabia has vowed to further increase supply.

3) Asian markets are down slightly this morning, but the fall has been muted compared to the extreme volatility witnessed over the last few days. The Sensex and the Nifty have opened the day with decent gains of roughly 0.6%

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 9:30:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-11-march-2020/article31037240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY