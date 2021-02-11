Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

Govt. pegs AI provisional loss for FY20 at ₹7,982 cr.

Air India incurred a loss of ₹7,982 crore in the financial year 2019-2020, according to provisional figures shared by the government in Parliament.

The national carrier also incurred a loss of ₹2,570 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, when there was a nationwide lockdown and flights were grounded, against a loss of ₹785 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government helped the debt-laden carrier in multiple ways to sail through the year, which included a guarantee support of ₹964 crore to enable the airline to raise new loans for its working capital requirements.