Business Live: Sensex drops over 150 points

9:55 AM

Sensex drops over 150 points

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session on Monday tracking losses in global equities amid rising concerns over coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹ 161.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth ₹ 178.59 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

9:45 AM

Govt. plans to sell 5% stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd.

The government is planning to sell 5% stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) through an offer for sale, which could fetch about ₹1,000 crore to the exchequer, an official said.

Officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and steel ministry are planning roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong for SAIL stake sale. However, the Hong Kong roadshow might be called off due to coronavirus outbreak.

9:30 AM

SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott

Japan's SoftBank Group is expected to post a slide in profits for the past quarter, deepening concern about its ability to secure funding for a second Vision Fund and giving activist fund Elliott Management more fodder for a shake-up.

The emergence of Elliott, one of the world's most powerful activist investors, as a prominent SoftBank shareholder is likely to highlight the Japanese conglomerate's difficulties following its soured bet on office-sharing startup WeWork.

9:10 AM

Government open to further consolidation of banks depending on need: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi The government is open to further consolidation of banks depending on need, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur has said.

This exercise will create six global-sized banks, effective April, and will bring down the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.