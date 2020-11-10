Business Live: Shares hit record highs on vaccine cheer

10 November 2020 10:33 IST

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a positive note with yet another day of strong gains buoyed by news of a successful vaccine for the coronavirus.

12:00 PM

Equity mutual funds continue to see outflow

Equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of ₹2,725 crore in October, making it the fourth consecutive monthly withdrawal, on profit booking by investors.

All the equity schemes, barring large- and mid-cap and sectoral funds, have seen outflows, data from the Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI) in India showed on Monday.

However, investors put in over ₹1.1 lakh crore from debt MFs last month after pulling out over ₹51,900 crore in September.

Overall, the MF industry witnessed a net inflow of ₹98,576 crore across all segments during the period under review, against an outflow of a little over ₹52,000 crore in September.

11:30 AM

India's antitrust body orders investigation into Google payments app, in-app billing

More scrutiny of Google's payments business by India's competition watchdog.

Reuters reports: "India's antitrust body on Monday ordered an investigation into allegations that Alphabet Inc's Google was abusing its market position to promote its payments app as well as forcing app developers to use its in-app payment system.

Reuters reported in May that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was looking into a complaint that alleged Google was hurting competition by unfairly promoting its Google Pay app, which allows inter-bank fund transfers and other payment services.

In its 39-page order, the CCI said Google's agreements with some smartphone makers to have the Google Pay app pre-installed might “disturb the level playing field” and should be investigated.

The probe has been handed over to the CCI's investigation unit. The case has been filed by an informant whose identity has been kept anonymous.

The CCI said there was no merit in investigating some other allegations against the Google Pay app.

In a statement, Google said it was pleased that the CCI had rejected several allegations, and remained confident the watchdog will find Google Pay operates in an “extremely competitive environment”.

However, in its order the CCI said that Google Play Store's in-app billing system - that will from March 31, 2022 force app developers to use it and pay a 30% commission - should be investigated.

Google, whose Android operating system powers nearly 99% of India's roughly 500 million smartphones, has faced criticism from several Indian startups in recent weeks who have publicly voiced concerns about the 30% commission they say is too high.

The mandatory use of Google's payment system “restricts the choice available to the app developers”, the CCI said in its order.

Google's statement said its billing system helps ensure its continued investment “in the many important things needed to make developers successful.”

The case is one of several antitrust challenges that Google faces in India, including a case on alleged abuse of dominance in the smart TV market as well as in its mobile Android operating system segment."

11:00 AM

US junk bond yields plunge to new record low

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee mirrored the rise in stocks this morning.

PTI reports: "The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 74.05 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as intense buying in domestic equities amid positive COVID-19 vaccine news strengthened investor sentiment.

Besides, constant foreign fund inflow and weak American currency also supported the local unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened up at 74.04 against the US dollar, then edged slightly lower to 74.05 in early deals, a rise of 10 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled 7 paise lower at 74.15 against the US dollar.

After touching its lifetime peak of 42,959.25 in the opening session, BSE Sensex was trading 216.15 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 42,813.58.

The broader NSE Nifty too claimed a fresh high of 12,557.05. Later, it was trading with 51.65 points or 0.41 per cent gain at 12,512.70.

Meanwhile, pharma major Pfizer has announced that its vaccine, as per preliminary estimates, is 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The analysis evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants, it said.

Positive news on the vaccine also helped investors eye risky assets.

“News of encouraging results (90 per cent of symptomatic infections) on coronavirus vaccine front from trials conducted by Pfizer fuelled a major rally in risk assets,” Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global, said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05 per cent to 92.66.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,548.39 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.90 per cent to USD 42.02 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Coffee Day Global revenue drops 12%

Coffee Day Global, the coffee business subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, posted a retail revenue of ₹1,270 crore during fiscal ended March 31, 2020, reporting a year-on-year decline of 12%. During the period, the company posted a net loss of ₹319 crore, as per a regulatory filing of the company on Monday.

In the fourth quarter, Coffee Day Global's retail net revenue stood at ₹272 crore, down 22% yoy and net loss at ₹80 crore. March- ended fiscal also saw its cafe outlets reduce to 1,192 from 1,752 a year ago while the number of its coffee vending machines has increased to 58,697 from 56797 in the previous year.

10:00 AM

Indian shares hit record highs on vaccine cheer

The good news keeps in pouring in for stocks.

Reuters reports: "India's main stock indexes hit record highs on Tuesday as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine raised hopes of a global economic recovery and helped airline and hotels stocks that have been hammered by the pandemic.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 12,553.7 by 0512 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.85% to 42,60.09, led by banking and financial stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.12% higher on news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed over 90% effectiveness based on initial trial results.

The U.S. drugmaker's Indian arm Pfizer Ltd gained as much as 19.8% during the session.

“The vaccine news is a big relief for markets and investors are hoping that the economic recovery will take place sooner,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

“However, the next six months will be crucial as we see more developments on the vaccine.”

Stocks of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation rose 5.3%, while hotel operators EIH Ltd and Lemon Tree jumped more than 5% each.

Investors hoped that the vaccine would help the travel and hospitality sectors return to normalcy after facing restrictions because of the coronavirus lockdowns, Esquire Capital's Dasgupta said.

Among other sectors, the Nifty Bank index and the financials index climbed 2.4% each, rising for a seventh consecutive session.

Bajaj Finance gained 4.5% to top the gainers among the Nifty. Lenders ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank added 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

Natural gas explorer GAIL (India) was up 2.3% ahead of its earnings scheduled for later in the day.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag among sectors and fell 2.8%. Tech Mahindra slid about 4%, while Infosys and HCL Technologies slipped around 3% each."

9:30 AM

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports; bags India rights for New Zealand cricket

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its debut into live sports in India by acquiring the India territory rights for the New Zealand Cricket through 2025-2026.

With this announcement, Amazon Prime Video becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board.

The multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board will give Prime Video the right to stream all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket, across ODI, T20 and Tests formats starting late 2021.

The deal also includes Team India’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later. The rights for 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.

