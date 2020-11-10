Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports; bags India rights for New Zealand cricket

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its debut into live sports in India by acquiring the India territory rights for the New Zealand Cricket through 2025-2026.

With this announcement, Amazon Prime Video becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board.

The multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board will give Prime Video the right to stream all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket, across ODI, T20 and Tests formats starting late 2021.

The deal also includes Team India’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later. The rights for 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.