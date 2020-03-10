Business Live: Stocks stable, oil bounces back after Black Monday

10 March 2020 09:25 IST

10:00 AM

Oil price fall pushes traders to accumulate inventory

The crash in oil prices on Monday has pushed oil traders to accumulate their inventory in the hope that the price of oil will rise in the near future.

If right, the traders could make handsome profits and help stabilize oil prices. If wrong, a flood of supply could further dampen the price of oil in the future.

9:30 AM

What's in the news today?

1) After the crash in Asian markets, which saw Indian stocks plunge about 5%, the US markets witnessed a similar sharp fall overnight. The Dow Jones fell the most since 2008, down almost 8%. Asian stocks have remained fairly stable this morning.

2) After the sharp plunge yesterday that helped lower domestic fuel prices, oil prices have bounced back by as much as 7%.

3) The volatility in stocks and oil has made investors seek safety in bonds, driving down bond yields across western markets to historic lows.

4) Owners of AT-1 bonds issued by Yes Bank have approached the Bombay High Court appealing against the Reserve Bank of India's plan to mark down the value of the bonds to zero.