Business Live:

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

Lack of reforms hurting India, democracy making reforms difficult: BJP spokesperson

BJP’s national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Wednesday said the lack of critical reforms after 1991 has made Indian industry unfit to compete globally for now and appeared to back the NITI Aayog CEO’s comments on democracy making reforms difficult.

Citing the resistance to the government’s farm sector reforms, Mr. Agarwal said that everybody agrees that the agriculture sector needs to open up to stay competitive. “But still we see the reforms are being hindered currently… Our land reforms are pending, the 2013 land law is not very conducive to industry,” he said.

“We have to go for large-scale improvements in the factors of production and there has to be consensus. Today also, NITI Aayog CEO (Amitabh Kant) said – in democracy, it is so difficult to make any reform. Otherwise, why are those economic reforms are still pending? How much capital a political party can spend on reforms?” Mr. Agarwal asked.