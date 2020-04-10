Business Live: More needs to be done for informal sector workers, says Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Markets are closed today on account of Good Friday.

The sharp fall in the price of oil after the meeting of major oil producers yesterday is likely to dominate headlines today.

10:30 AM

Saudi, Russia outline record oil cut under U.S. pressure as demand crashes

Here are the details of the understanding between OPEC and its allies that failed to impress oil traders.

Reuters reports: "OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

But the group, known as OPEC+, said a final agreement was dependent on Mexico signing up to the pact after it balked at the production cuts it was asked to make. Discussions among top global energy ministers will resume on Friday.

The planned output curbs by OPEC+ amount to 10 million barrels per day (bpd) or 10% of global supplies, with another 5 million bpd expected to come from other nations to help deal with the deepest oil crisis in decades.

Global fuel demand has plunged by around 30 million bpd, or 30% of global supplies, as steps to fight the virus have grounded planes, cut vehicle usage and curbed economic activity.

An unprecedented 15 million bpd cut still won't remove enough crude to stop the world's storage facilities quickly filling up. And far from signalling any readiness to offer support, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Saudi Arabia if it did not fix the oil market's problem of oversupply.

Trump, who has said U.S. output was already falling due to low prices, warned Riyadh it could face sanctions and tariffs on its oil if it did not cut enough to help the U.S. oil industry, whose higher costs have left it struggling with low prices."

10:05 AM

Truckers seek govt intervention to help stranded drivers, for safety of goods

People handling the transport of essential goods continue to be harassed by government authorities, threatening the availability of essential goods to consumers.

PTI reports: "In the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, truckers under the aegis of AIMTC on Thursday reiterated their demand for help to stranded drivers and protection of goods they were carrying.

Seeking support from the government, transporters said supplies could be hit if problems are not addressed as still a large number of drivers were stranded while many have abandoned trucks loaded with goods at various places.

“A large number of truckers are still stranded at various places without adequate food and support while at many places they have abandoned trucks with goods in absence of proper support,” AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta said.

“High-handedness by the personnel manning the checkposts/nakas and in some cases leading to harassment, extortion and beating of drivers, creating panic among them, is the big roadblock,” AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said.

He said at places goods worth thousands of rupees have been left abandoned in trucks by truckers.

Even if the vehicle is made to move across a check-post or naka by talking to senior officials, it get stuck at some other place, he said."

It’s getting a lot harder to ship food around the world https://t.co/x4Kf2XJXLu — Bloomberg Next China (@next_china) April 10, 2020

9:45 AM

Beaten-down valuations attract investors in March

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes saw the highest-ever monthly inflows in two years as investors looked to invest at a time when most shares are available at highly beaten-down valuations even as the month saw overall industry outflows at the highest quantum since September 2018.

In March, the net inflow into equity schemes was pegged at ₹11,722.74 crore, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This was the highest monthly inflow since February 2018 when such schemes registered inflows of ₹14,683 crore.

Further, there was a rise in the number of SIP (systematic investment plans) folios as well in March.

9:30 AM

More needs to be done for informal sector workers, says Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Speaking at an event, the Niti Aayog VC batted for more aid to informal sector workers who have been the worst hit amid the nation-wide lockdown.

PTI reports: "Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India’s informal sector is too large and more needs to be done for workers employed in the segment, including giving them social security cover.

“We have too large informal sector (93 per cent of our workforce) in our economy where workers have no social security.

“Time has come to do much more (for informal sector workers) than signing ILO treaties,” he said at an event organised by Bennett University’s Times School of Media.

Citing the recent example of thousands of migrant workers trying to rush back home after the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown, Kumar said, “Otherwise, we won’t be able to control migrant labour... which happened recently...Social security is crucial for all of us.”

Speaking at the event, former chief economic advisor Arvind Virmani said the economic effect of the current lockdown is at 2.8 per cent of GDP. Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said sectors like mining, manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, travel and tourism are badly hit."