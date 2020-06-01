Business Live: Shares surge over 2% as lockdowns ease further

The benchmark stock indices are up this morning as the government continues to ease lockdown restrictions.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Why the humble FD is the best choice now

Over the course of the past one month, I received many more queries on debt investments than usual. If you think this happened solely because of the Franklin India debt fund fallout, that isn’t the case.

There were questions on buying gilts, gilt funds, going for Bharat Bond ETFs, buying bank AT1 bonds and why not fixed deposits in Yes Bank! The chief reason for all these questions is actually the low interest rate scenario prevailing in bank deposits and post office small savings scheme.

The search for higher rates has begun! But in the process, it is important not to choose options that are ill-suited to your risk profile.

10:00 AM

Indian shares surge over 2% as lockdowns ease further

The Nifty and the Sensex have made a strong start to the week as investors are enthused by the easing of lockdown measures.

Reuters reports: "Financial stocks led Indian shares higher on Monday, as the country geared up to further open its economy after a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.46% at 9,817.45 by 0350 GMT, helped by a broadly stronger mood to Asian markets, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.44% to 33,206.18.

The Nifty 50 rose nearly 6% over the previous week led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

The Nifty bank index rose 3.9%, while the financial index gained 3.6%.

India permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen from June 8 but extended lockdowns in high-risk zones until June 30 as a record high number of cases were detected nationwide on Saturday.

The reopen plan comes as data on Friday showed the domestic economy grew at 3.1% in the January-March quarter, its slowest pace in at least eight years.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2% as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities."