Business Live:

01 December 2020 09:29 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the week on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

‘Passenger vehicle, bike wholesales to decline’

Domestic passenger vehicle and two-wheeler wholesales will come down in the next few months as inventory levels remain high at the dealer level, according to rating firm India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Advertising

Advertising

The overall auto industry would, however continue, to grow in the next few months, it noted.

“With the festive season now over in India, the rating agency expects wholesale billings to moderate in the next couple of months, given that the inventory at dealer level for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers is already at higher than the 21 days recommended by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA),” Ind-Ra said in a statement.

However, it expected the overall automotive industry to continue to revive in the next two to three months, in line with improving economic indicators, it noted.

Read more