Business Live: Hyundai unveils new Tuscon; eyes greater share in premium SUV segment

10:40 AM

Hyundai unveils new Tuscon; eyes greater share in premium SUV segment

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched a new version of its premium SUV Tuscon as it looks to bolster its presence in the segment.

While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo here, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said the new Tuscon comes with enhanced technology, design and performance.

“Hyundai constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today’s customers and their rising aspirations,” he added.

The premium SUV further strengthens the company’s dominance in SUV segment in the country, Kim said.

Commenting on company’s sales performance in 2019, he said the company was able to increase its market share despite challenging market conditions.

The South Korean auto major has sold over 6.5 million units of Tuscon in markets like the US, Europe, South Korea and China till date.

Powered by BS-VI compliant 2 litre petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Tuscon comes with enhanced features like all-wheel drive, automatic traction cornering control, power seats and connected features.

The diesel version of the vehicle now comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering best in segment power (185 PS) and torque (40.8 KGM).

The petrol engine delivers 152 PS of power. PTI

10:20 AM

Maruti Suzuki kicks off Auto Expo with Concept FUTURO-e

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday kicked off the Auto Expo 2020 with the global premiere of Concept FUTURO-e.

“The India-first preview reflects the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki’s business. Concept FUTURO-e has been conceptualised and designed in India by our young and bright team,” company’s Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The new concept, which is aimed at bringing together nuances of a coupé to an SUV, is the first such design study from Maruti Suzuki’s stable amid growing demand for SUVs among the Indian consumers.

It gives a glimpse into future of trendy SUVs as imagined by Maruti Suzuki. “ It is future ready with a wide array of powertrain options like hybrid & pure EV,” the company said.

“Concept FUTURO-e will introduce a fresh global design perspective to the Indian automobile landscape. An electric SUV-coupé defined by its bold and sporty characteristics is sure to delight you,” Mr. Ayukawa said.

He further added that the new decade would be marked with new trends in automobile sector, with customers seeking unique mobility solutions, futuristic innovations, environment-friendly technologies and bold, dynamic, and aspirational designs.

- Yuthika Bhargava

10:00 AM

Sensex rises over 100 points; Nifty reclaims 12K

Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amid firm recovery in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 115.08 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 40,904.46, and the broader NSE advanced 26.15 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 12,005.80.

In the previous session, Sensex closed at 40,789.38, up 2.30 per cent or 917.07 points. This was the biggest single-day rise for the Sensex since September 23, 2019. Likewise, Nifty settled at 11,979.65, surging 2.32 per cent or 271.75 points.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 366.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 601.86 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and L&T were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

While ITC, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Titan, UltraTech Cement and HDFC were trading in the red.

According to analysts, markets were trading in the positive territory on the back of encouraging data points related to the domestic economy. PTI

9:40 AM

China virus toll nears 500; cruise ships, Hong Kong flights hit

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, a new daily record bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan where the virus emerged late last year.

Across mainland China, there were 3,887 new confirmed infections, bringing the total accumulated number to 24,324.

Ten people on a cruise liner under quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's health minister said, a figure that could rise as medical screening of thousands of patients and crew continued.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency and experts say much is still unknown, including its exact mortality rate and transmission routes. Reuters