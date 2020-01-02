Business Live l Infra push fails to boost markets

The Indian markets made a cautious start to the first day of the new year. Both the Nifty and the Sensex ended the day with marginal gains after a day of sideways trading. The Finance Ministry's announcement to boost infrastructure investment by more than ₹102 lakh crore in the next five years failed to bring much joy in the markets.

East Asian markets have opened their first day of trading this year on a positive note.

Asian shares rise on China's policy easing, trade deal hopes

Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.

Investors also cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35% in morning trade after rising 5.6% in December.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index, one of the world's best-performing indexes last year, was 1.34% higher in early trade.

China's central bank on Wednesday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan in funds effective Jan. 6. REUTERS

In today's editorial, The Hindu points to some probable obstacles in the way of the new infrastructure plan.

Infrastructure push: On Centre's ₹102-lakh-crore plan

"Identifying the projects to be put on the pipeline is the easy part. Implementing and commissioning them will be the more difficult one. There are a few hurdles that the NIP task force needs to watch out for. First, the financing plan assumes that the Centre and the States will fund 39% each while the private sector will chip in with 22% of the outlay. Going by the present fiscal situation, it will be no small challenge for the Centre to raise ₹39 lakh crore, even if it is over the next five years. The financial position of States is even more perilous. Second, the ₹22 lakh crore expected from private investment also looks steep considering the lack of appetite for fresh investment by the private sector in the last few years. In fact, this factor has been a major drag on economic growth. Given the scale of investment, debt will play an important role and it remains to be seen if banks have gotten over their apprehensions on infrastructure financing as a major part of their bad loans originated there." Read more here.