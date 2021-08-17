Business

‘Businesses see activity rise for a second week’

Business activity rose for the second consecutive week, crossing the pre-pandemic level for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 disruption in March 2020, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to 101.2 for the week ended August 15, from 99.6 last week. “The recovery from the second wave has been very swift: it took the NIBRI nearly 10 months to crawl back towards the 100 mark after the first wave of COVID-19, but less than three months to cross 100 after the second wave,” the brokerage said.


