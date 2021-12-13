Business news live | Indian indices open higher

13 December 2021 09:00 IST

9:44 A.M.

Oil prices rises

Oil prices rose, extending gains from last Friday, helped by growing optimism that the Omicron variant’s impact could be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent futures gained 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, while U.S. WTI added 1.0%, to $72.36 per barrel. Both benchmarks posted gains of about 8% last week, their first weekly gain in seven.

9:21 A.M.

Indian indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher amid positive global cues and advanced in early trade. At 9:20 A.M., the Sensex was up 378.85 or 0.64% to 59,165.52, while Nifty rose to 17,637.40, up 126.10 or 0.72%.

On Friday, the 30-share index ended 20.46 points or 0.03% lower at 58,786.67. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dipped 5.55 points or 0.03% to 17,511.30.

Domestic macroeconomic data announcements and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision are the major events to drive sentiments in the equity market this week, according to analysts.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares rise

Asian shares rose as investors seemed confident markets can weather whatever comes from several important central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, after bouncing 1.7% last week. In Japan, Nikkei rose 0.91% while Topix gained 0.37%. Chinese stocks added 1.4% to last week’s 3.1% jump. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.61% higher.

In U.S., S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.4%.

