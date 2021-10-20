Business news live: Asian markets update

20 October 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Today’s agenda:

Oil slips from its seven-hear high. Futures in New York traded below $83 a barrel after climbing more than 3% over the past four sessions. China’s new home prices stalled amid the government’s sustained crackdown on speculative investment.

Earnings results from consumer goods makers Procter & Gamble Co and Danone SA show higher costs and supply chain disruptions, signalling more margin pressure for global firms and higher prices for shoppers.

In India, the government has constituted an expert group to develop a proposal for a comprehensive tax policy for all tobacco products. Shares of ITC, India’s top tobacco products maker, tanked 6.23% in yesterday’s trading session.

Advertising

Advertising

Domestic coal situation at thermal projects improve as less than 4-day coal-stock dips to 58 on Monday, from 69 a week ago. – John Xavier

Please read our live blog for more news on world economy, corporations and markets

9:18 A.M.

Asian markets update | Sensex opens

Indian indices opened higher amid positive global cues after snapping their seven-session rising streak yesterday and closing with marginal losses. The BSE Sensex opened at 61,800.07, up 84.02 points, while the NSE Nifty opened at 18,439.90, up 21.15 points.

Sensex touched its lifetime high of 62,245.43 during the previous session, and Nifty hit a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 yesterday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced following a rally in Wall Street as investors bet on a positive corporate earnings season.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi opened at 3,043.13, marginally higher than its previous close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.66%.

In U.S., the S&P 500 rose 0.74% to 4,519.63, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.71% to 15,129.09, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56% to 35,457.31.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)