Business news live: Asian markets update

19 October 2021 09:17 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Today’s agenda:

Major indexes in Asia finished mixed yesterday. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%. This morning, Asian shares are up following the rally in Wall Street, driven by tech stocks. Tesla, Facebook and Twitter gained, and shares of utility companies were pulled back.

In energy markets, Brent crude futures, the benchmark in global oil markets, ticked down 0.6% to $84.33 a barrel.

China has said it will issue dollar-denominated, multi-tranche bonds in tenors of three, five, 10 and 30 years. The issuance is expected to raise about $4 billion. Such bonds are typically in high demand from global investors due to their scarcity and high yields. – John Xavier

Advertising

Advertising

For more news on global economy, business and markets, please read our live blog

10:40 A.M.

Oil prices fall

After hitting their highest level in years in the previous session, oil prices dipped as weak economic data from the world’s top two oil consumers – the U.S. and China, raise fresh concerns about demand.

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $83.90 a barrel, while U.S. WTI slid 0.4% to $82.11 a barrel. Brent crude contract is still up nearly 7% this month, and WTI has risen nearly 10% this month.

Rising U. S. oil output is also helping keep a lid on prices. Production in the largest shale formation in the U.S. is expected to gain further next month, according to an official report.

9:20 A.M.

Sensex crosses 62,000 mark

Indian indices opened on a strong note with Sensex crossing the 62,000 mark and Nifty going beyond 18,600 for the first time. The BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high of 62,159.78, after opening nearly 400 points higher than its previous close at 62,156.48. Similarly, NSE Nifty touched a fresh record high of 18,604.45 after opening at 18,602.35, up 125.30 points.

9:18 A.M.

Asian markets update

Asian shares rose following a tech-driven rally in the U.S. market, and a rebound in Chinese markets after weak economic data raised investor concerns in the country.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.76%, and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.65%. South Korea’s Kospi opened at 3,022.23, slightly higher than its previous close.

Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.62%, a day after they fell 1.1% when the country reported its gross domestic product growth slowed in the third quarter. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.34%.

In U.S., the S&P 500 rose 0.34% to 4,486.46, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.84% to 15,021.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.10% to 35,258.61.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)