Business news live: Asian market update

07 October 2021 09:16 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Morning note:

After a round of sell-offs yesterday, major Asian indices are trading up this morning. We’ll be tracking the unfolding energy crisis, rising government bond yields and the effect of China’s Evergrande.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman downplayed risks from the Chinese property giant. She also noted that the RBI and the finance ministry are closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s for any possible policy shift.

In other global development, IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says she was misled by a law firm in connection with ‘Doing Business’ reports probe. – John Xavier

9:20 A.M.

Asian market update

Asian shares opened in green, and rallied in early trade, following a late recovery in the U.S. market. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 27,665.97, up 137.1 points.

South Korea’s Kospi opened at 2,936.87, up 28.56 points. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 24,339.32, up 372.83 points.

Chinese mainland markets were closed today for the holidays.

In U.S., the three major indices showed late recovery and closed in green after the country’s politicians appeared near to a temporary agreement to prevent a federal debt default.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)