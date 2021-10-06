Business news live: Asian shares fall; India indices open higher

9:30 A.M.

Asian shares fall; India indices open higher

Today, major Asian stock indices opened in green but dipped in early trade, after a rebound on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 28,033.91, up 211.79 points. Nikkei was down around 1% in early trade.

South Korea’s Kospi opened at 2,986.06, up 23.89 points. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 24,259.20, up 155.05 points.

Chinese mainland markets will be closed till Thursday for the holidays.

Indian indices opened higher today amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex opened at 59,942.00, up 197.12 points, after gaining over 400 points in the previous session. Similarly, NSE Nifty opened at 17,861.50, up 39.2 points.

9:25 A.M.

Today’s agenda:

Moody’s upgrades outlook on India to stable from negative. The agency notes that the country’s downside risk is receding. Our blog will be tracking the energy situation in India as the country faces a coal crunch that could drag on for the rest of the year. We’ll also track the Evergrande contagion, among other top developments. The Chinese property giant is said to be exploring the possibility of a stake sale. It has over $300 billion in debt.

The aviation sector is also on our radar as pandemic restrictions ease and people start to travel. Last evening, Emirates signed a $750 million five-year, sales-backed loan with Dubai’s biggest lender. Earlier in the day, we heard the Director General of global airlines body IATA say the sector could cut its losses dramatically to $52 this year from $138 billion in 2020. The sector could return to profitability next year. – John Xavier

