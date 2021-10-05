Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open lower

10:00 A.M.

Asian shares fall; India indices open lower

Major Asian stock indices opened in red today and dipped in early trade, following losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 28,050.39, down 394.5 points. Nikkei was down 786.58 points or 2.77% in early trade.

South Korea’s Kospi opened at 2,998.17, down 21.01 points. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 23,771.65, down 264.72 points.

Chinese mainland markets will be closed till Thursday for the holidays.

Indian indices opened lower today amid mixed global cues. In early trade (at 9:30 A.M.), Sensex was down 99.4 points or 0.17% to 59,199.92, while Nifty was at 17,667.85, down 23.40 point or 0.13%.

ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech were among the top losers in the Sensex, while Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, HUL and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

9:15 A.M.

Today’s agenda:

Yesterday, gains in energy, finance and IT stocks pushed up Sensex over 500 points to 59,299.32. Today, Asian markets are trading low taking the cue from losses on Wall Street. Our blog will also be tracking the Air India deal and the impact of last evening’s discussion on the national carrier’s disinvestment plans.

---- Reviewed and edited by John Xavier