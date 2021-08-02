Business news live: Oil prices slide on worries over China economy, higher crude output

02 August 2021 09:29 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy.

10:15 A.M.

GST collections recover to ₹1.16 lakh crore in July

India's gross GST revenues in July recovered sharply to ₹1,16,393 crore, after slipping below the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time in eight months in June.

The government called the collections a sign of a rapid economic recovery from the second COVID-19 wave, though economists said they indicate an ‘incomplete’ rebound.

The July collections were 33% higher than a year ago, with GST collected on the import of goods rising 36% and domestic transactions (including import of services) growing by 32%.

10:05 A.M.

Gold gleams, silver struggles

Precious metals remained broadly range bound in July. After a distinctly weak performance in June, Comex gold managed to close in the green.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rates and the soft trend in the U.S. dollar helped gold prices recover in July. Comex gold gained 2.6% to close at $1,817.2 an ounce. But Comex silver lost 2.5% to $25.45 an ounce.

Mirroring the global trend, MCX gold futures gained 1.9% to close at ₹48,001 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures closed 1.8% lower at ₹67,847 per kg.

9:42 A.M.

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy, higher crude output

Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.5%, to $74.29 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 1.3%, to $72.98 a barrel.

Also weighing on prices, a survey found that oil output from the OPEC rose in July to its highest since April 2020, as the group further eased production curbs under a pact with its allies while top exporter Saudi Arabia phased out a voluntary supply cut, the report noted.

9:28 A.M.

Benchmark Indian indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Monday. BSE Sensex opened at 52,901.28, up 314.44 points, while Nifty opened at 15,874.90, up 111.85 points.