Business news live: Oil prices slide on worries over China economy, higher crude output

9:42 A.M.

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy, higher crude output

Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.5%, to $74.29 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 1.3%, to $72.98 a barrel.

Also weighing on prices, a survey found that oil output from the OPEC rose in July to its highest since April 2020, as the group further eased production curbs under a pact with its allies while top exporter Saudi Arabia phased out a voluntary supply cut, the report noted.

9:28 A.M.

Benchmark Indian indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Monday. BSE Sensex opened at 52,901.28, up 314.44 points, while Nifty opened at 15,874.90, up 111.85 points.

