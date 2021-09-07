Business news live: World shares at record high as investors count on Fed largesse

07 September 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:00 A.M.

World shares at record high as investors count on Fed largesse

Global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft U.S. jobs data, Reuters reported.

Japanese shares extended their bull run. Tokyo’s Nikkei rallied as much as 1.3%, moving past 30,000 for the first time since April. Mainland Chinese shares were little changed in early trade while MSCI’s ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index was down 0.1%. U.S. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher from Friday’s close after the U.S. holiday on Monday.

