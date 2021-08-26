Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open flat

9:44 A.M.

Centre raises family pension for bank staff

The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to increase the family pension for bank employees to 30% of the last salary drawn, besides lifting the cap on pension.

The move will result in a payout of up to ₹30,000-35,000 per family.

9:36 A.M.

Pandemic made consumers reimagine their buying behaviours: Accenture study

About 71% of over 2,000 Indian consumers who participated in a survey said post pandemic they have reimagined their buying behaviours and re-evaluated what was important for them in life, as per an Accenture report.

9:30 A.M.

Inflation to remain within 4%-6% range, says Bajaj

Inflation would remain within the range of 4% to 6% in the coming year and the Union government was taking periodic steps to contain it, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with guidance on inflation and it has said that inflation, which is little bit up, will cool down in sometime. And we also feel that once the crops come out, inflation should come down,” Bajaj said in a press conference in Mumbai.

9:21 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open flat

Indian indices opened flat on Thursday. BSE Sensex opened at 55,988.41, up 44.2 points, while Nifty opened at 16,627.95, down 6.7 points.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE index ended 14.77 points or 0.03% lower at 55,944.21 after touching its all-time high of 56,198.13 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 10.05 points or 0.06% higher at its new closing record of 16,634.65.

9:09 A.M.

Asian shares retreat from rally after sharp rebound

Asian shares stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide, a Reuters report noted.

In early trading MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.22%, with declines in Chinese blue chips off 0.81%, Hong Kong down 0.31% and Australia shedding 0.49%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.04%. Korea’s Kopsi fell 0.31%.

9:00 A.M.

Wall Street hits records on economic optimism

Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, with investors more optimistic a day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $3.5 trillion budget framework, Reuters reported.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time record highs, while the Dow made gains. It was the S&P 500’s 51st record high close this year, the report noted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.11%, to 35,405.5, the S&P 500 gained 9.96 points, or 0.22%, to 4,496.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.06 points, or 0.15%, to 15,041.86.