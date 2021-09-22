Business news live: Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India

22 September 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:46 A.M.

Sony Pictures, Zee Entertainment initiate merger talks

Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday said they had entered into an exclusive, non-binding Term Sheet to combine both companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.

9:43 A.M.

IPO-bound Paytm employees add 5.45 lakh more shares for monetisation

Digital payments and financial firm Paytm has received over 5.45 lakh shares from around 20 more employees for monetisation in its upcoming IPO.

Earlier, 200 former and current employees had converted their ESOPs into shares, taking the total count of employees to around 220.

Advertising

Advertising

9:34 A.M.

BSE adds 1 crore investor accounts in 107 days

Premier bourse BSE has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform between June 6 and September 21, taking the total to over 8 crore in a span of just 107 days.

On June 6 this year, the exchange had said its registered user base has crossed the 7 crore mark, which was an addition of 2 crore registered investor accounts in a little over 12 months.

9:17 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher today. Sensex opened at 59,166.15, up 160.88 points, while Nifty opened at 17,580.90, up 18.90 points.

On Tuesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 514.34 points or 0.88% higher at 59,005.27, while the NSE Nifty surged 165.10 points or 0.95% to 17,562.

9:09 A.M.

Asian stocks find some footing after Evergrande relief

Stocks found support today after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors, Reuters reported.

Markets in Taiwan and China reopened lower after a two-day break, catching up with a sharp sell-off around the world triggered by concern over Evergrande’s predicament, but were soon paring losses as the payment promise buoyed the mood, the report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower mid-morning. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Australian shares rose 0.7%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

9:00 A.M.

Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday after a broad sell-off the day before, with worries over troubles at developer China Evergrande and caution ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy news keeping a lid on the market, according to a Reuters report.

Trading was choppy, with the Dow and S&P 500 erasing session gains just before the close, while the Nasdaq finished slightly higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.15%, to 33,919.84, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points, or 0.08%, to 4,354.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.50 points, or 0.22%, to 14,746.40.