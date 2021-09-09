Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open in red amid weak global cues

09 September 2021 09:00 IST

9:33 A.M.

IPO-bound LIC saw drop in first-year premium in August

Life insurers first year premium (FYP) rose 2.89% to ₹27,820.74 crore for August on the back of another good show by the private players.

Market leader and State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a 3.82% decline in FYP to ₹18,960.77 crore, according to the new business statement of life insurers released by IRDAI. On a sequential basis, it fared better. In July, the FYP stood at ₹12,030.93 crore.

9:20 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open in red amid weak global cues

Indian indices opened in the red today amid weak global cues. BSE Sensex opened at 58,172.98, down 77.28 points, while Nifty opened at 17,312.85, down 40.65 points.

On Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 29.22 points or 0.05% lower at 58,250.26, while the NSE Nifty slipped 8.60 points or 0.05% to 17,353.50.

9:09 A.M.

Asian shares fall on growth, tapering fears

Asian shares dropped today in line with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.04% while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.38%. There were losses in Australia down 1.01%, Korea off 0.74%, and in Hong Kong which shed 1.17%. Chinese blue chips were also down 0.41% just after the bell.

9:00 A.M.

Wall Street ends lower on Delta worries, weighed down by Big Tech

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy’s recovery and on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies, a Reuters report noted.

The dips in Apple and Facebook shares contributed more than any other companies to the S&P 500’s decline for the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to end at 35,031.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57% to 15,286.64.