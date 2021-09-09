Business news live: Asian shares fall on growth, tapering fears

9:09 A.M.

Asian shares fall on growth, tapering fears

Asian shares dropped Thursday in line with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.04% while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.38%. There were losses in Australia down 1.01%, Korea off 0.74%, and in Hong Kong which shed 1.17%. Chinese blue chips were also down 0.41% just after the bell.

9:00 A.M.

Wall Street ends lower on Delta worries, weighed down by Big Tech

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy’s recovery and on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies, a Reuters report noted.

The dips in Apple and Facebook shares contributed more than any other companies to the S&P 500’s decline for the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to end at 35,031.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57% to 15,286.64.