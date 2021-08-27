Business news live: Indian benchmark indices dip in early trade

9:57 A.M.

SAIL aims at reducing net debt to ₹15,000-20,000 crore in FY22

Steel Authority of India Ltd is aiming at reducing its net debt to a range of ₹15,000-20,000 crore in the current fiscal if the prices and demand for the commodity remain stable, a top company official said on Thursday.

The Maharatna PSU has around ₹30,000 crore net debt as of June 30, 2021, down from ₹35,350 crore by end of the previous fiscal, a PTI report noted.

9:48 A.M.

Cuba to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies

Cuba’s government said August 26 it will recognise — and regulate — cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

9:40 A.M.

Boeing 737 Max jets to fly again in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday cleared the decks for operating Boeing 737 MAX airplanes upon satisfactory compliance to applicable requirements for return of service. The order ending more than two years of grounding would come into immediate effect, aviation sources said.

9:33 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices dip in early trade

Indian indices opened on a flat note on Friday. BSE Sensex opened at 55,862.93, down 86.17 points, while Nifty opened at 16,642.55, up 5.65 points.

In Friday’s early trade (at 9:30 A.M.), Sensex fell 234.05 points or 0.42% to reach 55,715.05, while Nifty dropped 59.55 points or 0.36% to reach 16,577.35.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 55,949.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 16,636.90.

9:09 A.M.

Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives

Asian shares were mixed on Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.46%. Australian shares fell 0.18%, and Hong Kong and Korea were flat. Chinese blue chips gained 0.57%.

9:00 A.M.

Wall Street closes lower, ending rally on Afghanistan, Fed concerns

Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, ending a streak of all-time closing highs on concerns over developments in Afghanistan, while fears of a potential shift in U.S. Federal Reserve policy prompted a broad but shallow sell-off the day before the Jackson Hole Symposium, Reuters reported.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session modestly lower, with the S&P and the Nasdaq notching their first down day in six.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191.2 points, or 0.54%, to 35,214.3, the S&P 500 lost 26.27 points, or 0.58%, to 4,469.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.88 points, or 0.64%, to 14,944.98.