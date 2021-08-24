Business news live: Users can now book vaccination appointments on WhatsApp

24 August 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:26 A.M.

Users can now book vaccination appointments on WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Tuesday said the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on its platform will now allow users to locate their nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine appointments.

On August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot; and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country, PTI reported.

10:20 A.M.

IMF’s $650 billion reserves distribution is ‘shot in arm’ for global economy: Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will distribute about $650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights to its members on Monday, providing a “significant shot in the arm” for global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

She further added that the IMF’s largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt, a Reuters report noted.

10:09 A.M.

Musk says Tesla’s self-driving software update ‘not great’

Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday said that the electric-car maker was working on improving the much-awaited update to its self-driving software “as fast as possible.”

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is “actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible.”

“We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining.”

9:57 A.M.

Pandemic threatens Asia-Pacific’s progress on global development goals, says ADB

The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed as many as 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty last year, threatening to derail progress on global goals to tackle poverty and hunger by 2030, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday.

Developing Asia’s extreme poverty rate – or the proportion of its people living on less than $1.90 a day – would have fallen to 2.6% in 2020 from 5.2% in 2017 without COVID-19, but the crisis likely pushed last year’s projected rate higher by about 2 percentage points, a Reuters report noted.

9:48 A.M.

Infosys gets till September 15 to fix glitches in I-T portal

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has set a September 15 deadline for its IT vendor Infosys to fix all the glitches plaguing ‘the current functionalities’ of the new Income Tax filing portal, after conveying the government’s ‘deep disappointment’ with the firm’s services to its CEO Salil Parekh.

The Minister had summoned Mr. Parekh on Monday to explain why the IT portal had still not stabilised and its flaws fixed, more than two and a half months since its launch. The ‘summon’ came as the portal had become inaccessible over the past weekend, within days of Ms. Sitharaman stating that she expected it to be fully functional within two-three days.

9:42 A.M.

Piyush Goyal hints at tit-for-tat trade curbs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked industry bodies to identify obstacles being imposed by countries to restrict India’s exports and assured that the government would respond ‘appropriately’ to such impediments.

The Minister’s remarks, suggesting that the Centre is not averse to taking retaliatory trade policy measures to counter export barriers beyond the realm of tariffs and duties, came at an interaction with industry bodies across sectors on achieving the $400 billion merchandise exports target for the year, ramping up to $2 trillion by 2030.

9:35 A.M.

Hindalco plans capex of up to $3 billion over 5 years

Hindalco Industries Ltd. has earmarked about $2.5-$3 billion of capital expenditure to bolster growth over the next five years, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said while addressing shareholders online at the company’s AGM on Monday.

He said the capex in Novelis would be invested mainly in the auto-finishing line expansions in the U.S. and China and in rolling and recycling capacity expansions in Brazil.

9:20 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday. BSE Sensex opened at 55,647.11, up 91.32 points, while Nifty opened at 16,561.40, up 64.95 points.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE index rose 226.47 points or 0.41% to close at 55,555.79, while the broader NSE Nifty declined advanced 45.95 points or 0.28% to 16,496.45.

9:05 A.M.

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street, and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2%, with Japan and South Korean indexes jumping more than 1%. Australia shares were up 0.2% and Taiwan stocks rose 0.7%. Chinese markets also edged up 0.2%.

9:00 A.M.

Wall St gains, Nasdaq notches record closing high on full vaccine approval

Wall Street rallied on Monday, and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and market participants looked ahead to the Jackson Hole Symposium expected to convene later this week, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.61%, to 35,335.71, the S&P 500 gained 37.86 points, or 0.85%, to 4,479.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 227.99 points, or 1.55%, to 14,942.65.