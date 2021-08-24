Business news live: Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

9:05 A.M.

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street, and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2%, with Japan and South Korean indexes jumping more than 1%. Australia shares were up 0.2% and Taiwan stocks rose 0.7%. Chinese markets also edged up 0.2%.

9:00 A.M.

Wall St gains, Nasdaq notches record closing high on full vaccine approval

Wall Street rallied on Monday, and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and market participants looked ahead to the Jackson Hole Symposium expected to convene later this week, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.61%, to 35,335.71, the S&P 500 gained 37.86 points, or 0.85%, to 4,479.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 227.99 points, or 1.55%, to 14,942.65.