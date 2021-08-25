Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher

9:20 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex opened at 56,067.06, up 108.08 points, while Nifty opened at 16,654.00, up 29.40 points.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index ended 403.19 points or 0.73% higher at its lifetime peak of 55,958.98, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 128.15 points or 0.78% to its all-time closing high of 16,624.60.

9:09 A.M.

Asian stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries

Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week’s pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off slightly, but still up 3.7% so far this week. Markets were mixed with Australian shares gaining 0.16%, but Chinese blue chips losing 0.24%.

9:00 A.M.

Wall St extends rally, pushing S&P 500 to 50th all-time high close this year

Wall Street ended higher in a light volume rally on Tuesday as the FDA’s full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and the absence of negative catalysts kept risk appetite alive ahead of the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium, Reuters reported.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at all-time closing highs. The session marked the S&P 500’s 50th record high close so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.55 points, or 0.09%, to 35,366.26, the S&P 500 gained 6.7 points, or 0.15%, to 4,486.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.15 points, or 0.52%, to 15,019.80.