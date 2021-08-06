Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat ahead of RBI policy outcome

06 August 2021 08:59 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:00 A.M.

9: 45 A.M.

Sensex, Nifty open flat ahead of RBI policy outcome

The Indian Benchmark indices opened flat on Friday ahead of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy outcome. At 9:15, Sensex was down 0.13% while Nifty was down 0.07%.

At opening, gains were seen in banks, metal and auto stocks while IT and pharma were under pressure.

All eyes on Reserve Bank of India now.

9: 30 A.M.

Asian shares drop as Delta variant raises growth concern

While Wall Street registered a bumper session, Asian stocks failed to capitalise on the lead as Delta variant spread of the coronavirus has increased worries about the economy recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.35% and Hong Kong was down 0.46%. Chinese blue chips dropped 0.56% while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.11%.

There are two main drivers of volatility in the market this week, firstly everything surrounding the Chinese regulatory drive, and secondly the severity of Delta outbreaks around the region," Carlos Casanova, senior economist Asia at UBP told Reuters.

9: 15 A.M.

Dollar moves higher ahead of U.S jobs data release

The dollar drifted higher on Friday as markets await the release of U.S employment data in hope that numbers released could help faster U.S policy tightening, Reuters reported.

Euro lost 0.3% on dollar this week while the dollar sits at a one-week of 109.84 Japanese yen. The U.S dollar index rose 0.26% to 92.316 this week.

"It certainly feels this is a big jobs report that carries real meaning," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, both for the economy and rates told Reuters.

9: 00 A.M.

U.S. oil set for biggest weekly decline since October on Delta variant worries

U.S. crude oil futures are headed for the biggest weekly fall since October after top consumers imposed travel restrictions due to surge in COVID-19 infections owing to Delta variant, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures have plunged 6.6% this week, biggest weekly fall since October. Brent crude oil futures have dropped 6.6%, the most since mid-March.